WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

