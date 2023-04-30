WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.