WAXE (WAXE) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $52,610.39 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $67.59 or 0.00230261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

