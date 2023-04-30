Wanchain Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $49.61 million and approximately $582,759.52 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,469,090 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

