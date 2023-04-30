WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 411,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.44 on Friday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

