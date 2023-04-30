Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 960,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

