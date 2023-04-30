Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 21,015,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

