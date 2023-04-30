Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 497 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. 2,621,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

