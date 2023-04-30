Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.14. 2,965,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

