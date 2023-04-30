Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. 4,197,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.