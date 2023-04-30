Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,675 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,554,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.