Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

