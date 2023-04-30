Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.