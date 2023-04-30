Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,819 shares of company stock worth $18,352,633 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $346.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

