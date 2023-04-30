Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,959.65

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $77,959.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00302079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00533582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00066440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00403204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,649,610 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

