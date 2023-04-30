Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $37.90 million and $1.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,426.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00301699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00531501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00403271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,112,225 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

