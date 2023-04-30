Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.81 Per Share

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.8067 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Venture Price Performance

VEMLY opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. Venture has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Get Venture alerts:

About Venture

(Get Rating)

Read More

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.