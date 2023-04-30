Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.83. 2,451,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,047. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

