Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 1,975,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

