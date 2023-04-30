Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. 2,851,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.45.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.