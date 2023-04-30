Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $246.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

