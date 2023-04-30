Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

NYSE C traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $47.07. 15,222,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,373. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

