Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.47. 695,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.06 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

