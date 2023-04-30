Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTV stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.56. 1,687,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $139.82. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

