Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 1,687,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,963. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

