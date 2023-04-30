Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,560. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

