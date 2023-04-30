Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

