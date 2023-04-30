VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Increased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,810 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 8.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. 1,561,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.