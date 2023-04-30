Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 838,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $133.46. 232,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.