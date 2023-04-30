UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $492.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.69. The company has a market cap of $459.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

