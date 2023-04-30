UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $492.09 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

