Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.59 million.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Stories

