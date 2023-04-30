UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 2,770,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

