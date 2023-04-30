UBS Group Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

