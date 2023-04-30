Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TYL stock traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $379.03. 299,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.13. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.92.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 70,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.