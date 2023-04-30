Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,109. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

