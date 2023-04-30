TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.40 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.78. 903,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.