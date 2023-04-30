TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$6.35 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 903,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

