TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

