TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) will release its Q1 2023 earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.
TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.2 %
TA opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
