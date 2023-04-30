TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.2 %

TA opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

