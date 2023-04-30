Totally (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Price Performance

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. Totally has a 1-year low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 48 ($0.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($20,020.48). In other news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 27,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,189.73). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($20,020.48). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Stories

