TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TTE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 1,155,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.