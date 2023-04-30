Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.67.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

