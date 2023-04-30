Theta Fuel 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.90 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $312.75 million and $9.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,119,117,755 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

