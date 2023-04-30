Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.70-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.30 billion-$45.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.33 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.90. 2,046,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,244,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

