The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,329,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.