The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $250,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

