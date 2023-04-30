The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

