The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.98-1.60 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 452,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,630. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $874.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,965,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

